Tata Nexon Rose Gold edition: iPhone inspired colour scheme, sporty tweaks & more

Tata Nexon has been setting the sales charts on fire right since its launch that took place last year. While Tata Motors left no stone unturned in the design and styling of the vehicle, there is a dealer in Coimbatore who simply wants to offer more to its customer. The dealer that goes by the name SRT Motors has painted the Tata Nexon in a unique colour scheme, calling it the Rose Gold edition. If you are an Apple iPhone fan, you will instantly figure out that the said shade has taken its inspiration from the iPhone and iPad and has been named the same. Apart from the new and interesting colour scheme, the dealer has done some other tweaks too on the Tata Nexon. For instance, the chrome logo has been replaced by a black one. Also, the line on the grille that Tata Motors calls the Humanity Line has also been painted in Rose Gold.

Moreover, the side cladding on this Tata Nexon special edition has been painted in rose gold compared to the black colour on the standard Nexon. The interiors of the Tata Nexon Rose Gold edition also get a makeover and these get brown coloured seats. Tata Nexon recently received four stars in the Global NCAP crash test that makes it one of the safest SUVs in the segment. The Tata Nexon gets power from two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine on the Nexon is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 108 bhp and 170 Nm, the 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 108 bhp and 260 Nm.

The Nexon gets a standard six-speed manual gearbox while option of AMT is also available on selected variants. The sales of the Tata Nexon have been averaging around 4,500 units a month and its appealing design, smooth ride quality and strong build are key reasons for the same. Tata Nexon primarily challenges the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the segment.