Tata Nexon Red Dark edition launched: All you need to know

Tata Motors has launched the Red Dark edition versions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari based on the currently existing Dark Edition of the SUV. The Nexon Red Dark edition is available at a starting price of Rs. 12.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon Red Dark edition: Design and interior

The Nexon’s Red Dark edition cabin continues the colour theme and gets diamond-style quilting leatherette seats.

Setting it apart from the current Dark edition, the Nexon’s Red Dark edition gets an Oberon Black exterior with red accents on the front grille and brake calipers. There’s also a red-hued ‘#Dark’ badge on the front fender. Some elements are carried over from the Dark edition, such as blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels finished in a charcoal black paint scheme with red brake calipers.

The cabin continues the red theme with diamond-style quilting leatherette seats. The SUV also features a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and an air purifier. The door grab handles, centre console and steering wheel feature some red accents, as per the theme.

Tata Nexon Red Dark edition: Engine

The Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine cranks up 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre powertrain produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and an AMT.

Additionally, the diesel engine is RDE-compliant, updated and meets the new emission BS6 Phase-2 norms and is E-20 compliant.

Tata Nexon Red Dark edition: Safety

The Tata Nexon is a five-star Global NCAP-rated car with airbags, seat belt warning, overspeed warning, speed sensing door locks, and anti-theft engine immobilizer.