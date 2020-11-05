Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

The popular subcompact SUV, Tata Nexon has reached a new production milestone of 1.5 lakh units in just 3 years of its launch.

The Tata Nexon is Tata Motor’s entry-level SUV. The sub-compact model was launched in 2017 as a rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. But since the segment has become the most competitive one in the Indian market. Since it was launched in India the Nexon has been quite popular. Despite many new competitors coming to take a slice of the market share. Now the sub-compact SUV space has seen new models like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300, Toyota Urban Cruiser arrive recently with also the Honda WR-V in the mix.

Arriving in 2017, 50,000 Tata Nexon units had been manufactured by September 2018. By September 2019, another 50,000 units were produced making it a total of 1,00,000 units. Now in November 2020, Tata Motors has announced that the 1,50,000th unit of the Nexon has rolled off the production line at the Ranjangaon facility in Pune.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors upgraded its entire range to BS6. Ate time, the automaker launched the new Altroz premium hatchback. But subsequently also introduced the facelift models of the Tigor, Tiago as well as the Nexon with new BS6 grade engines.

The Tata Nexon was the first Indian manufactured vehicle to be awarded a 5-star adult occupant safety rating from Global NCAP. In October 2020, the Tata Nexon recorded highest ever sales as the automaker reported 27% overall growth for its passenger vehicles business.

