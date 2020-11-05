Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

The popular subcompact SUV, Tata Nexon has reached a new production milestone of 1.5 lakh units in just 3 years of its launch.

By:Updated: Nov 05, 2020 6:11 PM

The Tata Nexon is Tata Motor’s entry-level SUV. The sub-compact model was launched in 2017 as a rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. But since the segment has become the most competitive one in the Indian market. Since it was launched in India the Nexon has been quite popular. Despite many new competitors coming to take a slice of the market share. Now the sub-compact SUV space has seen new models like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300, Toyota Urban Cruiser arrive recently with also the Honda WR-V in the mix.

Arriving in 2017, 50,000 Tata Nexon units had been manufactured by September 2018. By September 2019, another 50,000 units were produced making it a total of 1,00,000 units. Now in November 2020, Tata Motors has announced that the 1,50,000th unit of the Nexon has rolled off the production line at the Ranjangaon facility in Pune.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors upgraded its entire range to BS6. Ate time, the automaker launched the new Altroz premium hatchback. But subsequently also introduced the facelift models of the Tigor, Tiago as well as the Nexon with new BS6 grade engines.

The Tata Nexon was the first Indian manufactured vehicle to be awarded a 5-star adult occupant safety rating from Global NCAP. In October 2020, the Tata Nexon recorded highest ever sales as the automaker reported 27% overall growth for its passenger vehicles business.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival