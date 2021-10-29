Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

The Tata Nexon is not available in the Pure Silver colour shade anymore as the brand has axed the option from the list, leaving only five colour options for the buyers.

By:October 29, 2021 11:14 AM
Tata Nexon Pure Silver

 

Tata Motors is constantly updating its vehicle line-up to keep it fresh. With the new move, the carmaker has now discontinued the Pure Silver shade from the Nexon’s colour palette, following the Tectonic Blue paint scheme. The latter was axed last year from the list. That said, the sub-4m SUV is currently available in five colour options – Flame Red, Foliage Green, Daytona Grey, Calgary White, and Atlas Black (Dark Edition). Tata Motors is currently not offering the silver paint scheme on any of its products except the Tigor.

The Nexon is undoubtedly one of the best selling products of the carmaker. Thus, the brand keeps updating its variant line-up constantly to meet the customer requirements. The SUV has recently been updated with a fresh design for the alloy wheels and roof rails. Moreover, the removal of physical buttons for the infotainment unit was another update that the Nexon has received lately, along with the introduction of the Dark variant.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition

Talking of specs, the Nexon is available with two engine choices – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. The petrol motor is tuned to put out 118 Hp and 170 Nm, while the oil burner develops 108 hp and 260 Nm. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed AMT. An electrified avatar of the Nexon is also on sale in the Indian market with a claimed battery range of 312 km.

The Nexon has received a 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. A host of safety features are offered as standard equipment on the Nexon, including ABS with EBD, traction control, dual front airbags, brake pre-fill, roll-over mitigation, brake disc wiping, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors and more.

Prices for the Nexon start from Rs. 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of features, the Nexon comes loaded to the gills. It gets a touchscreen infotainment unit, electric sunroof, cruise control, climate control, keyless entry & go, rear AC vents, powered ORVMs, dual-function LED DRLs and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift spied ahead of imminent debut: Clearest images yet

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift spied ahead of imminent debut: Clearest images yet

Skoda Slavia's 5 exciting things: Setting it apart from rivals

Skoda Slavia's 5 exciting things: Setting it apart from rivals

First-ever BMW i4 electric sedan rolls of Munich production line

First-ever BMW i4 electric sedan rolls of Munich production line

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 India Launch Live Updates: Specs, expected price, features

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 India Launch Live Updates: Specs, expected price, features

SSS Springs announces JV with South Korea's Daewon for seating systems production

SSS Springs announces JV with South Korea's Daewon for seating systems production

Chip crisis, input costs pull Maruti profit down 65%

Chip crisis, input costs pull Maruti profit down 65%

Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV: India's most powerful 3W cargo with six segment-first features

Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV: India's most powerful 3W cargo with six segment-first features

2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch tomorrow: Biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet

Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch tomorrow: Biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet

Mahindra First Choice inaugurates its 5th AutoKart Refresh store in India: Aims to open 20 outlets by FY2022

Mahindra First Choice inaugurates its 5th AutoKart Refresh store in India: Aims to open 20 outlets by FY2022

Detel EV partners with Global Assure to offer 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Details

Detel EV partners with Global Assure to offer 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Details