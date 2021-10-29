Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

The Tata Nexon is not available in the Pure Silver colour shade anymore as the brand has axed the option from the list, leaving only five colour options for the buyers.

Tata Motors is constantly updating its vehicle line-up to keep it fresh. With the new move, the carmaker has now discontinued the Pure Silver shade from the Nexon’s colour palette, following the Tectonic Blue paint scheme. The latter was axed last year from the list. That said, the sub-4m SUV is currently available in five colour options – Flame Red, Foliage Green, Daytona Grey, Calgary White, and Atlas Black (Dark Edition). Tata Motors is currently not offering the silver paint scheme on any of its products except the Tigor.

The Nexon is undoubtedly one of the best selling products of the carmaker. Thus, the brand keeps updating its variant line-up constantly to meet the customer requirements. The SUV has recently been updated with a fresh design for the alloy wheels and roof rails. Moreover, the removal of physical buttons for the infotainment unit was another update that the Nexon has received lately, along with the introduction of the Dark variant.

Talking of specs, the Nexon is available with two engine choices – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. The petrol motor is tuned to put out 118 Hp and 170 Nm, while the oil burner develops 108 hp and 260 Nm. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed AMT. An electrified avatar of the Nexon is also on sale in the Indian market with a claimed battery range of 312 km.

The Nexon has received a 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. A host of safety features are offered as standard equipment on the Nexon, including ABS with EBD, traction control, dual front airbags, brake pre-fill, roll-over mitigation, brake disc wiping, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors and more.

Prices for the Nexon start from Rs. 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of features, the Nexon comes loaded to the gills. It gets a touchscreen infotainment unit, electric sunroof, cruise control, climate control, keyless entry & go, rear AC vents, powered ORVMs, dual-function LED DRLs and more.

