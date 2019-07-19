Tata Nexon production crosses 100,000 mark: Becomes second-largest selling compact SUV

Tata Motors has announced the roll-out of the 100,000th unit of the Nexon compact SUV from its Ranjangaon plant. The Nexon was launched in India back in September 2017. The statement from the company further adds that in the last one year, the Tata Nexon has emerged as the 2nd largest selling compact SUV in India. Recently, this SUV was given a five-star safety rating by Global NCAP, making it the only made-in-India to achieve this. The Nexon competes in the compact SUV segment with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

The Tata Nexon comes with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit capable of churning out 110 hp of power along with 170 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit capable of churning out 110 hp of power along with 260 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines come as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is a 6-speed AMT unit on offer as well but only on select variants. Both the petrol as well as the diesel engine derivatives are available with three different driving modes i.e. Eco, City and Sport.

Tata Nexon comes with a decent equipment list. The top-spec trim comes with steering mounted audio controls, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, automatic climate control, alloy wheels to name a few. The Nexon is based on Tata Motor's IMPACT design philosophy. Since the launch of the same, the automaker has introduced the IMPACT 2.0 design language. The Harrier was the first SUV to take shape based on this philosophy. The next in line is going to be the Altroz premium hatchback which is going to launch in India soon. In addition to this, the homegrown automaker is also working on an all-new micro SUV, the same was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show this year and is expected to launch sometime during the year 2020.