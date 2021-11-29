Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon sub-compact SUV by up to Rs 11,000. The Tata Nexon is now priced in India between Rs 7.29 lakh - Rs 13.34 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Nexon is a very popular sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. In fact, it is the best-selling SUV in this home-grown carmaker’s India line-up. Now, Tata Motors has increased the prices of this SUV by up to Rs 11,000, depending on the variant. Moreover, five diesel variants of this sub-4-metre compact SUV has been discontinued and are no longer on sale in the country. Prices of the Tata Nexon now range between Rs 7.29 lakh – Rs 13.34 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Diving more into the details, the base XE petrol variant of the Nexon gets a minimal price hike of just Rs 1,000 while the price of the XMA (S) variant has been increased by Rs 10,500. Also, the top-spec diesel XZA+ (O) Dark Edition has witnessed a maximum price hike of Rs 11,000. But, several variants, namely petrol XZ+, XZ+ Dark, XZA+ Dark, and diesel XM (S), XZ+ have been unaffected by the price hike. Moreover, the company has also discontinued five diesel variants.

Watch Video | Tata Nexon, Harrier, Altroz Dark Edition:

The diesel range of the Tata Nexon now starts from the XM variant as the base-spec XE variant is no longer on sale. Tata Motors has also discontinued the XMA, XMA (S), XZ, and XZA+ (S) diesel variants of this sub-compact SUV. Talking about engine specs, Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out 118 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 108 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

In terms of features, the Tata Nexon gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car connectivity along with Tata’s iRA connected car tech. Some other features include a fully-digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, multi-drive modes (Eco, City, Sport), an electric sunroof, etc. The Tata Nexon rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

