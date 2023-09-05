Tata Nexon Old Vs New: What’s changed?

Upon launch, the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift is expected to be offered at a starting price of Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 Nexon a few days back in its full glory. Not only does the facelifted Nexon wear a new look, it also adds new features to its kit as well as a couple of new transmission options in the powertrain department. Let us look at all the critical changes made in the new Nexon over the older model.

Tata Nexon Old Vs New: Updated exterior styling

The 2023 Nexon flaunts an updated exterior styling with a completely revamped front fascia featuring a new split LED headlamp setup. The new setup gets an LED DRL on top and a main dual-LED projector headlamp cluster encased within the chunky reprofiled front bumper. The front nose is flatter and features a sleeker grille and a larger air dam that gives the car a butch appearance.

Side profile remains intact with a sharply receding coupe-like roofline, although alloy wheels design have changed. The rear end also wears a new look courtesy of a flatter tailgate featuring a new connected LED taillights setup that looks more contemporary. The rear bumper has been reprofiled to give it a chunkier appeal.

Tata Nexon Old Vs New: Updated interiors, features

Cabin interiors of the Nexon facelift have been refurbished with a completely relaid dashboard featuring a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display over the smaller 7-inch unit offered in the outgoing model. This new infotainment unit will also offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and more connected car features under Tata’s iRA tech.

Tata Nexon Old (below) Vs New (above) interiors

The other major upgrade is a new Avinya EV-inspired 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo at the centre. Over the cabin looks more colourful courtesy of the colour-coded upholstery with the Fearless Purple exterior shade.

Other notable feature updates include wider AC vents, a fully digital instrument console, a new touch-based climate control, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and in-built navigation. In terms of safety, the 2023 Nexon gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a blind-view monitor, over the pre-facelifted model.

Tata Nexon Old Vs New: Powertrain specs

Engine specs in the facelifted Nexon have been carried over from the outgoing model– a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the former now gets two new transmission options– a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic– in addition to the pre-existing 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearboxes.

Further, the DCT gearbox also gets paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for better engagement while driving. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit pumps out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque while the oil burner kicks out 114 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque.