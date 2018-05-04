Tata Nexon now available with optional sunroof: How much more you’ll need to pay

Tata Motors is now offering a sunroof for its popular compact SUV Nexon. The sunroof is being offered as an optional accessory with the car. The price of the Tata Nexon sunroof is kept at Rs 16,053. The sunroof for the Tata Nexon is available for all the variants. The sunroof is not electrically adjustable and instead, it is manually operated. This simply means that there is no need to get any wires or cables installed. In case you wish to opt a Tata Nexon with a sunroof, you can visit your nearest dealership or simply choose it on the configurator on the company's official website. The addition of a sunroof not only makes the Nexon look more visually appealing but also steps up the convenience factor of the car.

Powering the Tata Nexon are two engine options. A 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine is good for churning out 110 bhp while the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 110 bhp of power. The torque outputs on both these engines stand at 170 Nm and 260 Nm respectively. Both engines come paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The company recently introduced an AMT on the top spec XZ+ variant.

Tata Nexon is currently one of the best selling compact SUVs in the segment and it gets some noteworthy features like projector headlamps, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a lot more. You also get a cooled glove box and USB fast charging facility with the Tata Nexon. In terms of safety, the Tata Nexon is being offered with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) and these features are standard across all the variants of the car.

Tata Nexon is currently available at the dealerships in India at a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh for the petrol and Rs 6.85 lakh for the diesel variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.