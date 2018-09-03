Tata Nexon Neon Green Edition teased, to launch during festive season

Tata Nexon will soon get a Neon Green colour option as a limited edition model. The teaser video was published on social media with the post saying "all new limited edition version...splashed with neon greed shade is coming soon". Lately, car manufacturers around the world have been indulging in bolder colours. The bright orange has been especially popular with several automakers. Tata Nexon too has had an orange colour option, called Etna Orange and now it is set to receive another colour update with the Neon Green.

Compact SUVs are a hit among younger buyers and Tata Nexon is fairly popular in the segment, and would likely appeal more with a colour that stands out. Besides that, the festive season is upon us and it sees a surge in car sales. A new colour option will only make things more interesting for the segment.

Tata Nexon Noen Green edition will be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. Both engines are available with a 6-speed manual or 6 speed automated manual transmission.

Tata Motors has turned around its image from being an ailing car manufacturer with the likes of Tata Indica to now manufacturing cars likes Tata Tigor and Nexon that are very popular with young buyers. Tata Nexon has been registering monthly average sales around 4,250 units in the past six months.

Prices of the Tata Nexon range from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakhs for the Revotron petrol variants and Rs 7.18 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh for the Revotorq diesel models (price are ex-showroom, New Delhi).