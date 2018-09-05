Tata Nexon Kraz Edition launched at Rs 7.14 lakh: Neon green highlights mark Nexon’s 1st anniversary

Tata Motors released a teaser video only recently of a limited edition Nexon that would launch before this festive season. And now, Tata Nexon Kraz edition has been launched also marking Tata Nexon's first anniversary. The Nexon Kraz is aimed at younger buyers with bold colour highlights. Available from 5 of September, 2018, the Nexon Kraz will be available in two variants - KRAZ and KRAZ+ at a starting price of Rs 7.14 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 8.07 lakh for the diesel version. Tata Nexon Kraz boasts of 10 styling highlights.

Tata Nexon Kraz will be powered by the same 110PS turbocharged engine options - 1.5-litres Revotorq diesel engine and 1.2-litre Revotron petrol unit, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Nexon also features Multi-Drive modes - Eco mode, City mode and Sport mode.

Boasting of a best-in-class ground clearance of 209mm, Tata Nexon also offers world-class safety (4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test). Additionally, the limited edition Nexon comes equipped with a 4-speaker infotainment by Harman, Bluetooth and steering mounted controls, automatic climate controls with rear air vents, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, reverse parking sensors, a multi-utility glovebox and a central console.

Tata Nexon has been registering monthly average sales around 4,250 units in the past six months. A new colour option for the festive season should allow a further boost for its sales this year.

Also read: Tata Nexon Rose Gold edition: iPhone inspired colour scheme, sporty tweaks & more

Also read: Top 5 features that make the Tata Nexon different from any other compact SUV

Car manufacturers around the world these days are indulging in bright colours, something that appeals to younger buyers. Tata Motors too seems to have the same idea behind Tata Nexon Neon Green Edition. Besides this, compact SUVs are a hit in India and Tata Nexon has gained considerable popularity in the segment.