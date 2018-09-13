Tata Nexon JTP performance edition launch by 2020, to compete with Ford EcoSport S

Tata Nexon is one of the vehicles that completely transformed Tata Motors' appeal to a much more premium brand and not to mention, the sub-compact SUV is rather very popular in India. And now, our sources have confirmed that Tata Motors will be launching the Tata Nexon JTP performance edition eventually. JTP performance editions are an outcome of the joint venture between Jayem Automotive in Coimbatore and Tata Motors. The first two cars to come out of this joint venture are the Tata Tiago JTP and Tata Tigor JTP.

Work on the hotter version of Tata Nexon has just begun and the JTP edition is expected to launch in the early months of 2020. It could also be accompanied by a facelifted version of the Nexon, which will be due by then. If it is to launch in 2020, Nexon JTP's engine will be a BSVI version of the current BSIV 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Tata Nexon JTP will likely come with a body kit as well for more of an aggressive stance. The changes would likely include larger housings for the fog lamps, smoked projector headlamps, side skirts, new alloys and others. On the inside, Nexon JTP would get an all-black theme with leather upholstery like the Tiago JTP.

No further details are known yet, however, considering it is Nexon JTP edition there will be an increase in power from the current 110 hp. Tata Nexon JTP could also get a suspension upgrade for sharper handling as Tata Motors did with the Tiago JTP. When launched, Tata Nexon JTP will directly compete with Ford EcoSport S that gets a 125hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Tata Tiago JTP and Tata Tigor JTP performance editions are set to launch in October. The two will be powered by a Nexon derived 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 110 hp and 150 Nm. Like Nurburgring edition cars, Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will feature an outline of the Kari Motor Speedway, Jayems’ home track where these two have likely been developed.