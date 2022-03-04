Tata Nexon is the best-selling SUV of the country for February 2022

Tata Nexon bags the title of best-selling SUV for February 2022. Tata Motors has recently updated the variant line-up of the Nexon, along with its colour palette.

Tata Motors secured the position of the third-largest carmaker in the country. Except for Maruti Suzuki, it is the only company to have one of its models documented in the list of 5 highest-selling cars in the country for February 2022. The model in the discussion here is the Tata Nexon. It also is the highest-selling SUV for February 2022. Talking about the numbers, the Nexon could find itself 12,259 buyers last month. In the corresponding period last year, Nexon registered sales of 7,929 units, which is an increment of 55 per cent on a YoY basis.

Also, Tata Motors has recently achieved a new milestone of producing 3 lakh units of the Nexon from its Ranjangaon based manufacturing unit. The company has introduced 4 new variants of the Nexon, which add a couple of new features to the list – ventilated front seats, electrochromic IRVM, and air purifier. Moreover, a new Royal Blue paint scheme is added to the Nexon’s colour palette.

The Nexon is currently sold with two engine options – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L oil burner. Furthermore, there are two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. The Nexon is a highly-loved product in the Indian market. It comes with a 5-star GNCAP crash test rating. Even the base-spec trim of the Nexon comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, reverse parking sensors, brake disc wiping, electronic brake prefill, seat belt reminders, pre-tensioners and load limiters for front seat belts, high-speed warning and more.

Talking of pricing, the Nexon starts from Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and more.

