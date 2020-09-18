Tata Nexon becomes first Indian car to get dismantling information published on international platform

Tata Motors also established a proprietary International Material Data System (IMDS) where all suppliers mandatorily declare details of the material used for manufacturing vehicle components.

By:Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:45 AM

Tata Motors has announced that its subcompact SUV Tata Nexon has become the first Indian car to be published on the International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV). With this, Tata Motors promises a more sustainable life cycle for its products, starting from low/zero-emission vehicles to dismantling and recycling of the vehicle at the final ELV stage. IDIS is a central repository of ‘Manufacturer Compiled Information’ which is used by more than 25 global manufacturers from over 40 countries across Europe and Asia, and now Tata Nexon joins this group.

Tata Motors will provide all relevant information for the vehicle, starting with information about draining automotive fluids, the neutralisation of airbags and seat belt tensioners and all the way up to the dismantling of components containing particularly hazardous substances. This will enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices recommended by Tata Motors.

The publishing of the Tata Nexon ELV process on IDIS complements the government’s initiative towards Vehicle scrappage policy & Automotive Industry Standards (AIS 129) and marks the beginning of greater sustainability for product life cycles in Tata Motors’ lineup.

All Tata Motors products are designed from the inception stage with high levels of recyclability potential to minimise material waste. Use of hazardous substances is restricted to a bare minimum while manufacturing and now with a defined process to manage ELV, the company is laying down the path for responsible dismantling and recycling at the vehicle’s end of life stage, Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors, said.

Tata Motors hopes that such initiatives will encourage all auto industry stakeholders as well as customers to consciously consider sustainability and environment safety in their decision-making process while building and purchasing vehicles, he added.

