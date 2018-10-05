Tata Nexon Hybrid launch possible soon! Will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hybrid

Just last month we reported that Tata Motors plans to roll out JTP performance edition of the Tata Nexon. However, the hotter version of the Nexon will take about two years to come to our market. Until then, there's more news from Tata Motors - work on Tata Nexon Hybrid has just begun, according to a TeamBHP member RavenAvi. The post further states that the engine for the new Nexon Hybrid has been finalised, along with electric junction boxes as well. By the end of this year, Tata Motors will be placing an order for 10,000 such boxes, aiming for about 800 units per month.

Furthermore, Tata Nexon's 1.5-litre Revotron diesel engine is currently in the works to be BS-VI compatible, which will become a mandatory requirement starting April 2020. Tata Nexon Hybrid will feature a mild-hybrid powertrain, which is currently more favourable in India due to the cost benefit.

Speaking of mild hybrids, Maruti Suzuki is also preparing a mild hybrid sub-compact SUV - the Vitara Brezza. The most notable change on the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the introduction of the new 1.5L K15 petrol engine with Smart Hybrid - SHVS technology.

This engine will be carried forward to Maruti's UVs and SUVs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with this 1.5L K15 petrol engine will soon get these mild hybrid features. However, there is no definite timeline confirmed by the company.

Tata Nexon will eventually have several options that buyers can choose from – a standard Tata Nexon, Nexon Hybrid, Nexon JTP, and Tata Motors just recently launched the Nexon Kraz, which features neon highlights to the exterior and cabin, along with additional features.

