Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition teased: Launch soon [Video]

Tata Motors has officially teased the Red Dark edition of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari ahead of their official launch. These SUVs will get minor cosmetic updates and a bunch of new features.

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Red Dark edition of its SUV line-up in the Indian market. The company has teased this special edition version of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari on its social media platforms ahead of the official launch. Here’s what you can expect from them.

Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition: What’s new?

Tata Motors showcased the Red Dark edition of the Harrier and Safari at the Auto Expo 2023 and they get a host of new features, including a large 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ADAS, etc. These features will be introduced in the top-spec variants of the regular Harrier and Safari as well. The Nexon Red Dark edition is also expected to get some new equipment.

Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, these SUVs will remain unchanged. The Harrier and Safari Red Dark edition will continue to get the current 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed MT/AT. Tata Nexon, on the other hand, will be offered with a 118 bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 108 bhp 1.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition: Price in India

Tata Nexon is currently priced from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh, the Harrier retails from Rs 14.99 to Rs 22.60 lakh and the Safari is priced from Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 24.01 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. One can expect the Red Dark edition of these SUVs to be offered in the top-spec variants and charge a slight premium over the corresponding regular trim.

