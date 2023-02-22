Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition launched: Priced from Rs 12.35 lakh

The new Red Dark editions of the Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari have been launched in India. These special edition SUVs get a bunch of new features and some cosmetic enhancements.

Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition: Price

Make and model Starting price (ex-showroom) Tata Nexon Red Dark Rs 12.35 lakh Tata Harrier Red Dark Rs 21.77 lakh Tata Safari Red Dark Rs 22.61 lakh

The price of the new Tata Nexon Red Dark edition starts at Rs 12.35 lakh while the Red Dark editions of the Tata Harrier and Safari have been priced from Rs 21.77 lakh and Rs 22.61 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open. One can book these SUVs for a token amount of Rs 50,000 by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership.

Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition: What’s new?

The Red Dark edition of these Tata SUVs flaunt the Oberon Black shade which is accentuated with an exquisite Carnelian Red interior theme. In terms of features, the Harrier and Safari get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a 7.0-inch digital TFT cluster, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, etc. Also, all these SUVs will now get 3 year / 1 lakh km standard warranty.

Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark edition: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, these Tata SUVs remain unchanged but their engines are now RDE and E20-compliant. The Harrier and Safari Red Dark edition gets a 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed MT/AT. Tata Nexon, on the other hand, is offered with a 118 bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 108 bhp 1.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors PVs and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “The #DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful #DARK philosophy. I am confident that these new superlative product additions will further cement our position as India’s leading SUV player.”

