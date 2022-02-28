Tata Nexon & Harrier likely to get some more features soon: Complete details

Tata Motors might soon alter the feature list of the Nexon and Harrier with some extra features. The update is likely to bring along a slight hike in the prices of these SUVs.

Tata Motors announced to keep its lineup fresh with the “New Forever” philosophy, wherein the carmaker will keep updating the models constantly. In the recent past, the brand has launched new variants or editions of its existing models. Moreover, the company has been altering the variant line-up or introducing new features in its offerings to keep the buyers interested. Well, all of these efforts have helped it in securing the position as no. 1 SUV maker in the country. Under this New Forever campaign, the Nexon and Harrier are likely to get a longer feature list soon.

Tata Nexon

In the Kaziranga Edition, Tata Nexon featured the inclusion of ventilated front seats, electrochromic IRVM, and an air purifier. These features are assumed to make their way on the standard Nexon as well. However, this addition will come with a slight hike in the price. For reference, the Kaziranga Edition comes at a premium of Rs. 54,000, in comparison to the XZ+(O) variant it is based on.

Tata Harrier

The Harrier currently misses out on the option of ventilated front seats, air purifier, and wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity. These features are, however, being offered in the newly-launched Kaziranga Edition of the SUV. That said, Tata Motors might soon beef up the equipment list of the standard Harrier with the inclusion of the aforementioned features. A similar suit was followed for the Safari, post-Gold Edition’s launch.

Talking about the Kaziranga Edition, it is introduced for the company’s SUV line-up, which comprises the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. With the new Grassland Beige paint scheme, the Kaziranga Edition range gets a dual-tone theme with a blacked-out roof and alloy wheels. The interior, on the other hand, gets Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery with Tropical Wood finish for the dashboard mid-pad. Mechanical bits remain unchanged for all models.

Also Read – Prices for Skoda Slavia 1.0L TSI are out: Starts from Rs 10.69 lakh