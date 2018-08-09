Good news for Apple iPhone owners: Tata Nexon SUV gets CarPlay support

Tata Nexon has been doing wonders for the company since its launch in September last year and it has gained popularity in just a few months after its launch in India and this is evident by the fact that the sales of the sub-compact SUV have been averaging around 4,500 units a month. According to Tata Motors, the Nexon will get an Apple CarPlay update by mid-August. If you are an existing customer, you don't need to worry as you can take your car to a Tata authorized service center where you can get the software updated of your Nexon to get the update. The new update will surely bring a relief for Apple iPhone users as they will be able to connect their smartphone to the SUV. The new Apple CarPlay update will be rolled out for three variants of the Nexon namely XZ, XZ+ and XZA+. The update will take around 30 minutes to get installed.

Powering the Tata Nexon are both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 108 bhp and 170 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 108 bhp while the peak torque output stands at 260 Nm. These engines come with a six-speed manual transmission while a six-speed automatic unit is offered as optional. Recently, Tata Nexon received four stars in the Global NCAP crash test which proves that the compact SUV stands high on safety. Big credit for this goes to the safety features on the Tata Nexon like dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Last year, the Tata Nexon rolled three times on a highway in an accident and despite this, the occupants in the car walked away safely. The incident demonstrated in real life how safe the Nexon is. Tata Nexon price in India starts at Rs 6.16 lakh that reaches up till Rs 10.59 lakh. Both prices being ex-showroom, Delhi.