Tata Nexon feature list upgraded: Gets rear air-con vents, new roof rails and more

Tata Motors has made minor revisions to the feature list of its sub-compact SUV Nexon. All the revisions have been made across the variant line-up of this utility vehicle except for its base XE trim. The document pertaining to these revisions was shared on the Team-BHP forum. The top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trim now come with a 12V power socket for the rear seat occupants, a new roof-rail and the rear air vents have now been upgraded to rear AC vents. Other changes, depending upon the variant chosen include upgradation of the font of the standard infotainment system, increase in the antenna length among others. These changes in the applicable on the petrol as well as the diesel derivative of the Nexon.

The Tata Nexon is available with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine along with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The former churns out 110 hp along with 260 Nm of peak torque. The later can produce 110 hp of power along with 170 Nm of peak torque. Both these engine are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there is a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well. Prices for the Tata Nexon falls in-between the range of Rs 6.8 lakh to Rs 11.0 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Nexon competes in the sub-compact SUV segment in India. It rivals include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUv300, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport. The Nexon manages to clock an average monthly sales of 4,500 units.

In other news, Tata Motors is soon going to launch the Altroz premium hatchback in India later this year. The Altroz is based on Tata Motor's all-new ALPHA platform. Prices of the same are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

