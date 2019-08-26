Tata Nexon facelift spotted: Styling inspired by Range Rover Evoque

Tata Motors is soon going to introduce a mid-life update of the Nexon in India. A partially camouflaged test mule of the same has been recently spotted testing in the city of Pune. Going by the images of the same which were shared on the Team-BHP forum, it seems that the new iteration of the sub-compact SUV is going to get design cues inspired from the Range Rover Evoque. The front fascia of the Tata Nexon is going to be completely revised. Replacing the current headlamps will be a set of sleeker units with a projector set-up. In addition to this, the front grille will also undergo a makeover and is likely to be smaller in comparison. Furthermore, the front bumper will also feature a revised design.

The test-mule seen in the spy images is riding on the same set of alloy wheels as seen on the present iteration of the Tata Nexon. That said, the final production-ready version is likely to come with a new set of wheels. The side profile will remain identical to the current model. Similarly, the rear fascia is only to come with minor cosmetic revisions. Inside the cabin, things are expected to remain the same. The Nexon will continue to come with the same dashboard layout. That said, it will get a new steering wheel, which is identical to the one seen on the upcoming Tata Altroz hatchback. We expect Tata to upgrade the software on the floating touchscreen system in order to provide a better user experience.

Image Credits: Team-BHP

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon facelift is to continue with the same engine line-up as before. The petrol derivative will get a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine capable of churning out 108 hp of power along with 170 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivative will get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 108 hp of power along with 260 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines will be upgraded to meet the BS-6 emission regulations. As a result of this, as well as the other updates, the prices of the Nexon are set to increase slightly.

Image Credits: Team-BHP