Tata Nexon facelift brochure leaked: Rs 1.4 lakh price hike on BS6 model

The Tata Nexon facelift is expected to be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now a Team-BHP report reveals some images of the brochure for the sub-compact SUV has been leaked along with the variants list, features, colours along with the price hike the BS6 variant is expected to see. The report suggests that the Tata Nexon is expected to see a price hike of up to Rs 1.4 lakh over the existing model.

The report suggests that the petrol model of the Tata Nexon facelift BS6 is expected to see an increase in price by Rs 90,000. However, the diesel model is likely to see its price rise by up to Rs 1.4 lakh over the currently offered BS4 model. We now also know that the upcoming Nexon facelift will be offered in 5 variants - XE, XM, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ (O). The automatic variants of the Nexon will be offered in three variants in XMA, XZA+ and XZA+ (O).

The features list shows that the base XE model will feature projector headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 16-inch wheels along with the mandated safety features as standard equipment. Form the XM model, the Nexon facelift will feature a 3.5-infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB charger and more. The higher-spec models would feature a larger 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, reversing camera, voice recognition, dual-tone roof colour, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control along with others. The top of the line XZ+ (O) is equipped with rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control along with leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-lever. The driver's instrument cluster in the Nexon facelift is also brand new featuring new graphics and design.

The Nexon facelift will feature a new colour option that replaces the orange from the older model with a Foliage Green which will be offered alongside other colour options like Blue, Red, Silver, White and Grey.

The engine for the petrol model will be the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged motor, which will be offered alongside a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. Both models will be offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT automatic. The design of the updated Tata Nexon facelift will be in-line with the changes seen on the recently unveiled meaning that it will geat newly designed headlamps, front fascia front and rear bumpers along with more changes. however, while the Nexon EV does feature an electric sunroof, the feature is missing from the brochure of the standard model.

Source: Team-BHP