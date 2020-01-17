Tata Nexon EV’s ZConnect to offer 35 connected car features: Remote commands, alert services and more!

Tata Motors is going to launch the Nexon EV in India by the end of this month. Ahead of this, the homegrown automaker has revealed that this e-SUV is going to get ZConnect connected car system. This system is going to offer 35 connected car features. The Tata Nexon EV is expected to fall in the price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). There will be three variants on offer. The electric motor on the Nexon will produce 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque.

The ZConnect on the Tata Nexon EV is going to offer several dedicated electric vehicle features. For instance, a Nexon EV owner will be able to remotely track available range, charging history, charging levels, nearest charging stations among others. With the help of the ZConnect app, a Nexon EV owner will also be able to remotely activate the car's horn, lights as well as climate control system. Not only this, but the app will also allow to remotely lock and unlock the vehicle. The app will also be able to generate a diagnostic report of the key vehicle parameters.

ZConnect will also offer location-based services such as vehicle tracking. In addition to this, it will also allow sharing of vehicle's live location with chosen people. It will even plan the trip ahead in sync with charging halts required. In case the vehicle gets stolen, the owner can ask for remote immobilization by calling the nearest customer care centre. It will also send instant crash notifications, panic notifications along with emergency SOS.

There will be a number of alert notifications which are going to be generated by the ZConnect app. It will allow the owner to set custom speed, along with Geo fence limit. One of the interesting features of this connected car system is that it will also monitor driver behaviour and patterns and submit a scorecard at the end of each trip.