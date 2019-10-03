Tata Nexon EV to be the first to get Ziptron technology: Know range and launch date

A couple of weeks ago, Tata Motors announced that they have a new Ziptron technolgy for electric vehicles. This technology will bring in a new solution for electric vehicles. Tata Motors claims to have tested this for more than 10 lakh kilometres. Now, the company has said that the first vehicle that will get this tech will be the Tata Nexon EV. Yes, the Nexon EV which has been spotted testing on multiple occassions will be launched in quarter four of the FY 19-20. A display at the Auto Expo 2020 cannot be ruled out either. The Nexon EV, Tata Motors says, will be the mass product from the manufacturer. It may be noted that Tata has the Tigor EV which is currently available only for commercial users.

The Tata Nexon electric vehicle will have a claimed range of up to 300km. This is more than what Tata had earlier announced at the Ziptron technology press conference. As it is, Tata has said that this EV will have a high voltage system, fast charging capability, battery and motor with eight years warranty, and adherence to IP67 (dust and water proof) as standard. One can expect the vehicle to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh. The company has also rolled out a campaign wherein which a celebrity couple is seen driving the Nexon EV from Manali to Leh. This, Tata Motors says, will dispel range anxiety myths as well as performance capabilities.

Currently, in India, the only fully-electric SUV is the Hyundai Kona EV. The Kona is priced at Rs 24 lakh and is to be sold in limited numbers and states. However, Hyundai said that the alloted numbers have already been accounted for. The government subsidies have played an important part in this. At present, Tata's Tigor EV is priced around the Rs 10 lakh mark. It will be interesting to see whether buyers line up for the new Nexon EV or not, especially given the higher price point.