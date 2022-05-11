Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: What are the differences?

With the launch of Tata Nexon EV Max, the company has yet another electric vehicle in their catalogue. But how does it compare to the regular Nexon EV and what are the differences?

Tata Motors is a leading car manufacturer in the country and are also leading the EV car sales charts. Their Nexon EV and Tiger EV have found a good amount of success in the mass market segment and the company has even managed to sell more than 25,000 EVs. To further strengthen its position in the market, the company has now launched the Nexon EV Max with a bigger battery and more features. This new iteration of the Nexon will be sold along with the existing Nexon EV. But what are the differences between the two vehicles? Let us find out!

Battery and charging time

The biggest change in the two vehicles can be attributed to the battery pack. While the Nexon EV comes with a 30.2kWh battery, Tata Motors has managed to pack in a larger 40.5kWh battery in the Nexon EV Max. This is an increase of about 33 per cent and has resulted in a 40 per cent increase in the vehicle’s range. The regular Nexon EV has an ARAI certified range of 312km while the enhanced version of the SUV has a range of 437km. Even the charging times are different between the two vehicles. The Nexon EV Max supports both 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC charging. With the bigger charger, the Nexon EV Max can be charged in 6.5 hours while the regular version takes 8.5 hours. The 7.2kWh charger can be used with the old Nexon EV but it will still charge at a slower pace because the car does not support the faster charging rate. Using a DC charger will charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 60 minutes for the Nexon EV and 56 minutes for the Nexon EV Max.

Motor specifications and driving dynamics

Nexon EV Nexon EV Max Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Power 127bhp 140.7bhp Torque 245Nm 250Nm Battery capacity 30.2kWh 40.5kWh Top speed 120kmph 140kmph Acceleration time (0-100kmph) 9.9 seconds Less than 9 seconds

The old Nexon EV gets a 127bhp motor that puts out 170Nm of torque on tap. The new Nexon EV Max bumps those numbers up to 140.7bhp and 250Nm. As a result, the 0-100kmph time has gone from 9.9 seconds to under 9 seconds. Top speed has been boosted from 120kmph to 140kmph. While the regular Nexon EV comes with disc brakes on the front wheel and drum brakes on the rear, the Nexon EV Max gets disc brakes all around. Apart from this, the Nexon EV Max is also roughly 100kg heavier and the suspension has been retuned to accommodate for that change.

Another new addition to the Nexon EV Max is multi-mode regen. Users can manipulate the level of regenerative braking on the vehicle and even completely shut it down. This was not the case with the old vehicle as it just had one level for the regen system. New to the Nexon EV Max are driving modes as well. One can choose from three modes – eco, city and sport.

Exterior changes

There is not much that has changed on the outside and the two vehicles look almost identical. However, the Nexon EV Max gets dual-tone colour scheme as standard. In total there are three colour options to choose from – Daytona Grey, Pristine White and Intensi-Teal. Out of these, the Intensi-Teal colour scheme is unique to the Nexon EV Max. The alloy wheels have been tweaked slightly but the size remains the same at 16 inches.

Interior space and features

Taking a look inside the cabin, you will see that the Nexon EV Max has been treated to subtle redesigning of the dashboard. The conventional handbrake has been replaced by an electronic parking brake with auto hold function. There is now a wireless charging pad and an air purifier in the Nexon EV Max. The newer vehicle also gets ventilated front seats and a new drive selector with an active mode display. A new Makaran beige colour scheme has been implemented in the cabin and there is an auto-dimming IRVM too. The Nexon EV Max also gets ZConnect 2.0 which adds eight new features.

The bigger battery does require some more space but Tata Motors has managed to pack it efficiently. As a result, there has been no change to the boot space or ground clearance of the vehicle. Both the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max have a ground clearance of 205mm and a boot capacity of 350 litres.

Variants and price difference

Nexon EV Nexon EV Max XM Rs 14.79 lakh XZ+ 3.3kW Rs 17.74 lakh XZ+ Rs 16.20 lakh XZ+ 7.2kW Rs 18.24 lakh Dark XZ+ Rs 16.49 lakh XZ+ Lux 3.3kW Rs 18.74 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 17.20 lakh XZ+ Lux 7.2kW Rs 19.24 lakh Dark XZ+ Lux Rs 17.40 lakh Tata Nexon EV & Nexon EV Max Prices (ex-showroom)

The Nexon EV was available in five variants – XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, Dark XZ+ and Dark XZ+ Lux. Pricing starts at Rs 14.79 lakh for the XM variant and goes up to Rs 17.40 lakh for the Dark XZ+ Lux variant. The Nexon EV Max, however, comes in two variants – XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Each variant can be had with the two previously mentioned charging options. With the additional kit, the Nexon EV Max starts at Rs 17.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.24 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).