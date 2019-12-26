Tata Nexon EV variants explained: What makes this e-SUV special

The Tata Nexon EV is all set to launch in India soon. The homegrown carmaker has stated that the prices of the Nexon electric are likely to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). This e-SUV uses Tata's Ziptron electric vehicle technology and comes with a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion polymer, liquid-cooled battery pack. The 3 phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that this battery pack sends its power to, is capable of churning out 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The Tata Nexon EV promises a range of more than 300 km on a single charge. It can be charged to 80 per cent with the help of a DC fast charger in 60 minutes and up to 100 per cent in 8 hours when connected to an AC fast charger. Tata will be offering the Nexon electric in three variants. Here is a detailed feature-wise break-up of the same!

Tata Nexon EV XM

Automatic climate control

Driving modes

Connected car app

Key-less entry

Push-button start-stop

Power windows

Electric tailgate

16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Dual airbags

Anti-lock Braking System

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

Cornering Stability Control

Tata Nexon EV XZ+ (Over and above XM)

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Reverse parking camera

Dual-tone roof colour

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Cornering fog-lamps

Wearable key

Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX (Over and above XZ+)

Electric sunroof

Letherette seats

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

When the Tata Nexon EV is launched in India, it will exist as our country's first all-electric subcompact SUV. However, soon, it will be joined by the electric version of the Mahindra XUV300. The later is expected to fall in a similar price range of the Nexon. Not only this, but we expect it to offer specifications in a similar ballpark as well.

Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of the Nexon EV in India. Interested customers can book the same through the vehicle's microsite by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. Mind you, at the moment, the electric Nexon is available only in select cities of the country and will retail through select dealership outlets.