Tata Nexon EV Unveil Live: Expected price, features, variants, specs, images, details

Tata Nexon EV Unveil Today Live Coverage: The first all-electric sub-4metre SUV, the Tata Nexon EV will make its world premiere today. Tata Motors will reveal the vehicle the exterior, interior, features, specifications, details, range, battery pack capacity, electric motor size infotainment system, and more about the model. Some of the design changes on the Nexon EV are likely to make its way to the standard model once Tata Motors launches the Nexon facelift. Like most modern electric vehicles, the Nexon EV will use a skateboard architecture meaning that the battery pack will be placed under the cabin floor between the wheelbase, and there will be one electric motor at the front which will drive the front wheels. Tata Motors has claimed that the vehicle is expected to have a driving range of around 300kms on a single charge, while it will also offer 8-year warranty on the vehicle and the battery pack. Tata will reveal further details about the Nexon, so stay tuned for more details.

