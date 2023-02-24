Tata Nexon EV to set the fastest K2K record for an electric vehicle

Tata Motors is planning on clocking 1000km per day and firmly believes that the K2K drive will boost electric vehicle adoption in India.

Tata Motors has announced that its electric SUV – the Nexon EV will embark on a journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. Starting 25th February, the Nexon EV will travel 4000km in 4 days in a non-stop drive to create the record for the fastest K2K drive by an EV.

While Tata Motors has enhanced the range of the Nexon EV to 453km, Tata Power has enhanced highway charging infrastructure across the country, making public charging omnipresent and easily accessible.

On this journey, the Nexon EV will cut through a variety of terrains of the Indian subcontinent. This exercise is aimed at showcasing the prowess of the Nexon EV in managing high-speed and long-distance travel and also highlights the availability of public charging network through the length and breadth of the country.

Also Read Tata Nexon Red Dark edition launched: All you need to know

Commenting on this expedition, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Being a new evolving technology, it is important to demonstrate the capabilities and possibilities of EVs in the real world and real-time conditions. By setting out on this ambitious journey with the Nexon EV, we want to inspire existing and prospective EV owners by offering them conclusive proof of the benefits of the Nexon EV’s long-range, accompanied by the growing charging stations, installed by our ecosystem partners at Tata Power.”

He added, “We are excited to kick-start this enthralling journey with the Nexon EV, offering an enhanced range of 453km, in which a team of auto enthusiasts, EV believers, along with my colleagues and I will be navigating through 4000km from North to the South of India, in the least possible time.”