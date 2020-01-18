Tata Nexon EV to be launched as a connected car: ZConnect features explained!

Tata Motors will soon launch the Nexon EV in the Indian market. While it’s a turned-electric car and not born-electric (the Nexon originally is a petrol/diesel small SUV), it’s much more than simply placing a battery pack and an electric motor under the body. For one, the Nexon EV will be a connected car (most EVs have to be, so that the car is able to locate a charging station, among other things). The technology that makes it so is called the ZConnect.

Dedicated EV features: The ZConnect app, the company says, offers features exclusive to EVs such as remote monitoring of the current battery charge levels, available range, charging history, nearest charging stations, etc.

Remote commands: Users can control multiple aspects of vehicle remotely, including remote lock/unlock, remote lamp control and remote horn activation. You can even switch on the AC of the, sitting in your home, using the app to pre-cool the cabin.

Location-based services: Upon prompting, the ZConnect app can suggest charging halts to be taken along the way, especially if you’re driving long distance, and find the charging stations or servicing stations.

Safety: The app, the company claims, is designed to send out instant crash notifications, panic notifications and an emergency SOS, when necessary. In case the car gets stolen, the user can request for a remote immobilisation service via the call centre.

Driving behaviour: The app monitors and analyses driving behaviour, and provides a driving scorecard at the end of each trip, such as instances of harsh acceleration, harsh braking, average speed, etc.

The ZConnect app will go live at the car launch.