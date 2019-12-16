Tata Nexon EV continues testing ahead of 19th December unveil: 8-year warranty, 300km range & more

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV has been recently spotted testing somewhere in Pune. An image of the new eco-friendly vehicle has been shared on Twitter by a user. Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Nexon EV in India on December 19th and the picture confirms that the EV continues to be on test ahead of its unveiling. The latest image shows the Nexon EV in heavy camouflage, however, it looks almost the same as the ICE powered version. That said, we are not expecting a major change in dimensions and the cabin space of the EV. With the Tata Nexon EV, the company will be introducing its new technology called Ziptron. Exact specifications of the Tata Nexon EV will be revealed at the time of its unveiling.

For now, we know that the electric vehicle will come with a permanent magnet AC motor that is powered by a lithium-ion battery. The battery is not only liquid-cooled but is IP67 rated that promises dust and water protection. With a single full charge, the Tata Nexon EV will offer a range of close to 300 km and the vehicle will get fast charging support as well for better convenience. Once launched, the Tata Nexon EV will not be having any direct competition and will rival the likes of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 electric.

When it comes to pricing, the Tata Motors has confirmed that the Nexon EV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Not only this, the company has also stated that it will be offering an 8-year warranty on the battery and motor of the Nexon EV. After the launch of the Nexon EV, the carmaker will also be launching the electric version of the Altroz premium hatchback.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! And if you still haven't, subscribe to our Express Drives Youtube channel.

Image source: Twitter / Girish Naik