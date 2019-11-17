Tata Nexon EV braves torture track, gradability and water wading test in this teaser video!

Tata Motors is going to launch the Nexon EV in India sometime early next year. Ahead of the debut of its first long-range electric vehicle, the homegrown automaker has shared a teaser video of the same on its YouTube channel. The video shows a prototype of the Nexon EV going through a number of tests. These include the torture track, gradability test, the water wading test and a number of other. This is not the first time that Tata Motors has shared a testing video for one of its upcoming products to prove its durability. The carmaker released a similar video ahead of the launch of the Harrier SUV as well.

The Tata Nexon EV is also part of a pre-launch expedition, a trip from Manali to Leh. In this series, star couple Milind Soman and Konwar take this electric SUV across a verity of terrains explaining the various features of the same.

Tata Motors has officially announced that the Nexon EV will promise a range of close to 300 km. It will use Ziptron technology which has been developed by the homegrown automakers specifically for its electric cars. The Tata Nexon EV will support fast-charging and can also be charging from a standard wall socket. The carmaker has announced that it is going to provide an 8-year warranty on the battery as well as the electric motor of the Nexon EV. Tata Motors has also stated that the prices of the electric compact SUV will fall in the bracket of Rs 15 lakh to 17 lakh.

When launched, the Tata Nexon EV will be the only electric vehicle in India within the aforementioned price segment. However, within a year's time, it will be joined by the electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV300. Mahindra's offering is expected to offer similar specs in terms of range and charging time as the Nexon EV.

For the latest updates on the Tata Nexon EV, stay tuned to Express Drives!