Tata Nexon EV spied up-close: India launch likely in January 2020

A test mule of the Tata Nexon EV has been spied testing up-close courtesy Team-BHP. The images showcase the junction box of the all-electric version of Tata's subcompact SUV. The Nexon EV is one amongst the three all-electric models that Tata Motors has planned to launch in India. Company's chairman, N Chandrasekaran, recently stated that the electric version of the Nexon could launch in India as early as January next year. Not only this, but it will be followed by two more electric models from Tata Motors which includes the Altroz EV. The company already has the electric iteration of the Tigor on sales in India though it is only available for commercial purposes.

The company has not yet revealed any information related to the respective powertrains of these upcoming electric vehicles. However, we believe that the Nexon EV is likely to share its electric motor and the Lithium-Ion battery pack with the Altroz EV. On a full charge, these cars should ideally provide a range of 200-250 km in order for them to be established as a viable alternative to their respective petrol-driven counterparts. With DC fast charging support, the Tata Nexon EV's battery is expected to be juiced-up to 80 per cent under an hours time. The test mule seen in the images has identical aesthetics to the conventional Nexon. Expect the final production iteration only to be slightly different.

In addition to launching three new electric products in India, Tata Motors is likely to launch the Tigor EV for private buyers with an upgraded powertrain. Its current iteration comes with a 16.2 kWh battery pack which promises an ARAI certified range of 140 km on a full charge. It is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh which is significantly more than what a petrol-powered Tigor costs. The Tata Nexon EV, when launched in India is expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Image Credit: Team-BHP