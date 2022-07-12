Tata Nexon EV Prime launched, having regen modes and smart features

The Nexon EV comes with some great features like regen modes, cruise control, smartwatch connectivity, and indirect tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Prime, which is essentially an update of the standard version of the electric vehicle. The Prime moniker in the Nexon EV range gives the model additional features from the Nexon EV Max.

The Nexon EV comes with some great features like regen modes, cruise control, smartwatch connectivity, and indirect tyre pressure monitoring system. On top of that, these new features will also be rolled out for current Nexon EV owners via a software update. This update will be available at the brand’s service centres with effect from 25 July.

The Tata Nexon EV Prime is powered by a 30.2kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that produces 127bhp and 245 Nm of torque. According to the carmaker the vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Also it comes in two drive modes including Drive and Sport.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said ,“The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. He also mentioned “It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%”

The electric SUV has ARAI certified range of 312 kms on a single charge with zero emissions. Nexon EV is available in three colour options Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White, and Daytona Grey. Available in five variants, with prices starting at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon EV Prime ex-showroom prices:

XM – Rs. 14.99 lakh

XZ+ – Rs. 16.30 lakh

XZ+ Lux – Rs. 17.30 lakh

XZ+ Dark – Rs. 16.49 lakh

XZ+ Lux Dark – Rs. 17.50 lakh