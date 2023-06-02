Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: Gets new features

The Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets some new features, including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Motors has introduced the updated Nexon EV Max XZ+ in India with some additional features. This is now the top-spec variant of the Nexon EV Max line-up, save for the Dark edition, and has been priced at Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise prices of the Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max are mentioned in the table below.

Tata Nexon EV Prime: Variant-wise prices

Nexon EV Prime variant Price (ex-showroom) XM Rs 14.49 lakh XZ+ Rs 15.99 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 16.99 lakh Dark XZ+ Rs 16.19 lakh Dark XZ+ Lux Rs 17.19 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max: Variant-wise prices

Nexon EV Max variant Price (ex-showroom) XM Rs 16.49 lakh XM 7.2 kW charger Rs 16.99 lakh XZ+ Rs 17.49 lakh XZ+ 7.2 kW charger Rs 17.99 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 18.79 lakh XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW harger Rs 19.29 lakh Dark XZ+ Lux Rs 19.04 lakh Dark XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW charger Rs 19.54 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Prime is priced from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh while the Nexon EV Max retails from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh, ex-showroom. The Nexon EV rivals other electric SUVs in this segment which includes the likes of the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona electric, etc.

Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux: What’s new?

The new top of the line XZ+ Lux variant of the Tata Nexon EV Max features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new user interface and even supports wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay connectivity. This electric SUV get an updated HD rear-view camera, voice assistant in six languages with 180+ voice commands and more. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will commence soon.

Tata Nexon EV: Battery, range and performance

Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They develop 127 bhp & 245 Nm and 141 bhp & 250 Nm, respectively. The Nexon EV Prime is claimed to offer a driving range of 312 km per charge while the Max version is rated to deliver 453 km on a single charge.

