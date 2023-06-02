Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux launched at Rs 18.79 lakh: Gets new features

Tata Motors has introduced the updated Nexon EV Max XZ+ in India with some additional features. This is now the top-spec variant of the Nexon EV Max line-up, save for the Dark edition, and has been priced at Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise prices of the Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max are mentioned in the table below.
Tata Nexon EV Prime: Variant-wise prices
|Nexon EV Prime variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|XM
|Rs 14.49 lakh
|XZ+
|Rs 15.99 lakh
|XZ+ Lux
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Dark XZ+
|Rs 16.19 lakh
|Dark XZ+ Lux
|Rs 17.19 lakh
Tata Nexon EV Max: Variant-wise prices
|Nexon EV Max variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|XM
|Rs 16.49 lakh
|XM 7.2 kW charger
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|XZ+
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|XZ+ 7.2 kW charger
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|XZ+ Lux
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW harger
|Rs 19.29 lakh
|Dark XZ+ Lux
|Rs 19.04 lakh
|Dark XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW charger
|Rs 19.54 lakh
Tata Nexon EV Prime is priced from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh while the Nexon EV Max retails from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh, ex-showroom. The Nexon EV rivals other electric SUVs in this segment which includes the likes of the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona electric, etc.
Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux: What’s new?
The new top of the line XZ+ Lux variant of the Tata Nexon EV Max features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new user interface and even supports wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay connectivity. This electric SUV get an updated HD rear-view camera, voice assistant in six languages with 180+ voice commands and more. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will commence soon.
Tata Nexon EV: Battery, range and performance
Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They develop 127 bhp & 245 Nm and 141 bhp & 250 Nm, respectively. The Nexon EV Prime is claimed to offer a driving range of 312 km per charge while the Max version is rated to deliver 453 km on a single charge.
