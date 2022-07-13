Tata Nexon EV Max price hiked by up to Rs 60,000: New vs old price list

Tata Nexon EV Max has got the first price hike since its launch. The prices of this electric SUV have been increased by up to Rs 60,000, and its range now starts at Rs 18.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors recently launched the new Nexon EV Max in India which is claimed to offer 40 per cent more driving range than the standard Nexon EV. Now, within two months of its official launch, the company has increased the prices of this electric SUV. Check out the new vs old variant-wise prices of the Tata Nexon EV Max here.

Tata Nexon EV Max: New vs old price list

Nexon EV Max Variant Old Price New Price Difference XZ+ Rs 17.74 lakh Rs 18.34 lakh Rs 60,000 XZ+ (Fast home charger) Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 60,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 18.74 lakh Rs 19.34 lakh Rs 60,000 XZ+ Lux (Fast home charger) Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 60,000

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the Tata Nexon EV Max have been increased by Rs 60,000 for all the variants. This electric SUV is now priced from Rs 18.34 lakh to Rs 19.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

The company has marginally increased the prices of the standard Tata Nexon EV too and with the addition of some new features, it has been now re-named Nexon EV Prime. The new vs old variant-wise prices of the Tata Nexon EV Prime are mentioned below.

Tata Nexon EV Prime: New vs old price list

Nexon EV Variant Old Price New Price Difference XM Rs 14.79 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 20,000 XZ+ Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUX Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh No change XZ+ LUX Dark Rs 17.40 lakh Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 10,000

The Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the Nexon EV Max features a larger 40.5kWh unit. They develop 127 bhp & 245 Nm and 141 bhp & 250 Nm, respectively. The Nexon EV Prime is claimed to offer a range of 312 km per charge while the Max version is rated to deliver 437 km per charge.

