Tata Nexon EV Max officially teased: Launch on May 11, 2022

Tata Motors has officially teased the updated Nexon EV ahead of its launch scheduled for May 11, 2022. The new Tata Nexon EV Max is expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors has officially teased the updated Nexon EV ahead of its debut. The new Tata Nexon EV will be officially marketed as the Nexon EV Max. It will be launched in India on May 11, 2022. The Nexon EV was first launched in January 2020 and since then, it has been the best-selling electric car in India. This electric SUV is now all set to get some much-awaited updates.

Accelerate your way into an electric future.



Prepare to be moved to the MAX with #NexonEVMax.

Coming Soon.#EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/7jfobBmRgQ — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 5, 2022

Talking about the changes, as the name suggests, the biggest highlight of the Nexon EV Max will be its larger battery pack and extended driving range. Currently, this electric SUV gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and the upcoming model is expected to feature a larger 40 kWh unit. It is likely to get a new higher-spec AC charging option as well to juice up the EV rapidly.

Moreover, while the ARAI-certified range of the current Nexon EV is 312 km on a full charge, the upcoming Max version is expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge. Currently, the Nexon EV’s powertrain develops 129 hp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors is expected to update its electric motor as well to offer better performance figures.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is expected to get cosmetic updates and new features too, including updated alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four wheels, cruise control, ESP, and more. Currently, the Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.54 lakh – Rs 17.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming new Max version will co-exist with the standard model and is expected to charge a premium of Rs 2 lakh – Rs 3 lakh over the latter.

