Tata Nexon EV Max Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Range, Images, and more

Tata Nexon EV Max Launch LIVE Updates: Tata Motors is set to launch a new avatar of the Nexon called Nexon EV Max. This new vehicle will boast of a better range compared to the existing model and potentially support faster charging. It is expected that the Nexon EV Max will be able to cover 400km on a single charge as opposed to the 312km range of the current model. This is a huge uplift in the claimed range figure and will encourage more buyers to go electric. We expect the Nexon EV Max to co-exist with the existing model. Prices for the longer-range avatar would be higher as it could potentially have a 40kWh battery pack. Along with this, the vehicle might be treated to subtle design tweaks and feature additions.
In an Instagram post shared by the company, it was claimed that the new Nexon EV Max could complete a trip from Mumbai to Pune and back in a single charge. A quick Google search shows that that is roughly a 300km long journey. The current Nexon EV has a claimed range of 312km and we are expecting the Nexon EV Max to have a claimed range of about 400km.
