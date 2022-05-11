Tata Nexon EV Max Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Range, Images, and more

Tata Nexon EV Max Launch, Price, Specifications, Features, Range, Images, and more LIVE Updates: The updated Tata Nexon EV Max is set to offer customers a longer range and a better driving experience.

Tata Nexon EV Max Launch LIVE Updates: Tata Motors is set to launch a new avatar of the Nexon called Nexon EV Max. This new vehicle will boast of a better range compared to the existing model and potentially support faster charging. It is expected that the Nexon EV Max will be able to cover 400km on a single charge as opposed to the 312km range of the current model. This is a huge uplift in the claimed range figure and will encourage more buyers to go electric. We expect the Nexon EV Max to co-exist with the existing model. Prices for the longer-range avatar would be higher as it could potentially have a 40kWh battery pack. Along with this, the vehicle might be treated to subtle design tweaks and feature additions.

Live Updates