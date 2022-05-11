Tata Nexon EV Max launched at Rs 17.74 lakh: 40 per cent increase in range!

The new Tata Nexon EV Max will be sold alongside the regular Nexon EV. This new model comes with a bigger battery, enhanced features and packs more performance.

Tata Motors today launched the new Nexon EV Max at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This is an enhanced version of the Nexon EV that comes with a bigger battery to deliver an ARAI certified range of 437km on a single charge. The vehicle will be available in two variants, each of which will come with two charging options. Tata Nexon EV Max will be sold alongside the regular Nexon EV and will give customers more options to pick from.

Unique to the Nexon EV Max is the new Intensi-Teal colour scheme. Apart from this, the electric SUV will also be available in Daytona Grey and Pristine White with dual-tone options being standard.

The new Nexon EV Max is powered by Tata’s Ziptron technology and gets a bigger 40.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This helps the EV deliver a claimed range of 437 km, an increase of almost 40 per cent. Even the motor has been upgraded and now produces a peak power of 140.7bhp and a peak torque of 250Nm. As a result, the 0 to 100kmph sprint time has been reduced to less than 9 seconds.

In terms of charging, the Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3kW charger or a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace and can charge the car in a matter of 6.5 hrs. The Nexon EV Max also supports 50kW DC fast charging and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 56 minutes.

Nexon EV Max features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport. It also comes with four levels of regenerative braking, with the ability to completely remove intrusion from the regen system. Additionally, it gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

Tata has also made some big changes in the cabin of the Nexon EV Max. The central console has undergone a significant revamp and gets a Jewelled Control Knob with active mode display, all new Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control.

In the safety department, the Nexon EV Max has been equipped with ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all disc brakes on all four wheels. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is 8 years or 1,60,000 km.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We at Tata Motors are committed to the rapid electrification of mobility in the country, and are humbled by the overwhelming response that we are receiving from our customers. Keeping customer centricity at the core and dedicated to bringing in newer products at regular and quick intervals, we are elated to launch the new Nexon EV MAX – an SUV that offers all EV users MAX freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long distance travel. This SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience.”