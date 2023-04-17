Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition launched in India at Rs 19.04 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition launched in India and the all-electric SUV gets added features, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max in India, priced at Rs 19.04 lakh onwards. The Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition will be available in two trims: XZ+ LUX (priced at Rs19.04 lakh, ex-showroom) and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for Rs 19.54 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition will be the first in the carmaker’s lineup to feature the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which gets smartphone connectivity, a rearview camera, and is compatible with 6 Indian languages.

The EV Dark Edition will follow the same exterior theme as the other Dark Edition vehicles in Tata’s portfolio with charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna and roof rails.

The Interior gets a dark-themed interior pack, jewelled control knob, glossy piano black dashboard with a signature tri-arrow pattern, dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations, and EV blue highlight stitches and the Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches.

Other added features include an electric park brake with auto hold, ventilated seats, wireless charger, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wiper, fully automatic temperature control, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, smart key with push button start/stop, electrically operated ORVMS with auto fold, steering mounted controls and 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.