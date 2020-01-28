Tata Nexon EV launched in India: Killer prices, impressive range, great features!

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV today in India. India's first sub-four-meter electric SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XM. The range-topping variant of this eSUV i.e. the XZ+ LUX has been priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec XZ+ trim will cost Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV comes with a 30.2 kWh battery pack which sends the power to a 3-phase electric motor which churns out 129 hp along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The ARAI certified range of this eSUV is set at 312 km. However, in real-world conditions, the Nexon EV will offer a range of 250 km.
The Tata Nexon EV is based on the Nexon facelift. Hence, in terms of design, it gets a restyled front fascia along with minor revisions to its rear profile as well. There are new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on offer as well. On the inside, the Nexon EV comes with a new semi-digital instrument cluster. Also, there is a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer which comes with smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Other features on this eSUV include an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control among others.
In terms of safety, the Nexon EV is based on the same platform as the Nexon, which scored a commendable five-star in Global NCAP crash tests. Though the Nexon EV hasn't been crash-tested yet, expect a similar performance from the same. It comes as standard with dual-airbags, ABS and EBD along with cornering stability control. The Nexon EV is offered with two driving modes i.e. Drive and Sport with there being a 60 per cent difference in power outputs between the two.
Tata Motors are offering a two-tier charging system for the Nexon EV. There will be a standard 3.3 kW home charger, which will be provided with every car. This is to charge the batteries of this eSUV in a matter of 8 hours. When connected to a 50 kW charger, the batteries of the Nexon EV will be juiced up from 20 to 80 per cent in a matter of 60 minutes.
Do you know What is Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Anti-Lock Braking System, Power Steering? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Get the latest cars price and upcoming bikes price in India exclusively at Financial Express. Stay tuned for new cars and bikes reviews, follow us on twitter, Facebook and subscribe us on YouTube for latest auto news.