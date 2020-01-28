Tata Nexon EV launched in India: Killer prices, impressive range, great features!

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV today in India. India's first sub-four-meter electric SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XM. The range-topping variant of this eSUV i.e. the XZ+ LUX has been priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec XZ+ trim will cost Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV comes with a 30.2 kWh battery pack which sends the power to a 3-phase electric motor which churns out 129 hp along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The ARAI certified range of this eSUV is set at 312 km. However, in real-world conditions, the Nexon EV will offer a range of 250 km.

The Tata Nexon EV is based on the Nexon facelift. Hence, in terms of design, it gets a restyled front fascia along with minor revisions to its rear profile as well. There are new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on offer as well. On the inside, the Nexon EV comes with a new semi-digital instrument cluster. Also, there is a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer which comes with smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Other features on this eSUV include an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control among others.

In terms of safety, the Nexon EV is based on the same platform as the Nexon, which scored a commendable five-star in Global NCAP crash tests. Though the Nexon EV hasn't been crash-tested yet, expect a similar performance from the same. It comes as standard with dual-airbags, ABS and EBD along with cornering stability control. The Nexon EV is offered with two driving modes i.e. Drive and Sport with there being a 60 per cent difference in power outputs between the two.

Tata Motors are offering a two-tier charging system for the Nexon EV. There will be a standard 3.3 kW home charger, which will be provided with every car. This is to charge the batteries of this eSUV in a matter of 8 hours. When connected to a 50 kW charger, the batteries of the Nexon EV will be juiced up from 20 to 80 per cent in a matter of 60 minutes.