Tata Nexon EV Launch Today Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Tata Nexon EV Launch in India Today Live Updates: The first all-electric subcompact SUV in India will be launched today in the form of the Tata Nexon EV. The Nexon EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh in India. The all-electric Nexon features a 30.2 kWh battery pack which sends power to the front wheels through an electric motor. Tata has claimed that the Nexon would be good for 312kms of driving range on a single charge. Stay tuned for more update on the Nexon EV as we report live from the launch, right here on Express Drives.
Through a 15 amp charger, the Tata Nexon EV is said to charge from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in 8 hours. In addition to this, there will also be a 50 kWh charger installed by Tata Motors in sync with Tata Power at select locations around the country which is going to charge the batteries of the Nexon EV from 0 - 80 per cent in 60 minutes.
The cabin of the Nexon EV is similar to the regular Nexon, but it features some changes like the new touchscreen, the steering wheel and updated centre console. The seats also have a bespoke design to them with the Nexon EV's signature styling in blue accents.
The Tata Nexon is powered by a 30.2 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that powers the 3-phase electric motor which produces 129 hp along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is driven by the front wheels through a direct drive transmission.
From the rear, the Nexon EV doesn't see much change, but it does get a new bumper, reworked tail lamps, in addition to the same blue accents on the tailgate and the bumper. The Nexon EV also comes with a dual-tone colour scheme with a contrast roof.
The Tata Nexon EV is based on the same underpinnings as the latest updated version of the standard ICE-powered Nexon. The reworked projector headlamps with the Daytime Running Lights, the newly designed front grille, bumper and fog lamp housing are all similar to the ones found on the regular Nexon, albeit with subtle changes to differentiate it as the EV with the blue accents.
The Tata Nexon EV will be launched in India today. Stay tuned to Express Drives for all the updates from the launch right here.