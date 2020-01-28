Tata Nexon EV Launch Today Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Tata Nexon EV Launch in India Today Live Updates: The first all-electric subcompact SUV in India will be launched today in the form of the Tata Nexon EV. The Nexon EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh in India. The all-electric Nexon features a 30.2 kWh battery pack which sends power to the front wheels through an electric motor. Tata has claimed that the Nexon would be good for 312kms of driving range on a single charge. Stay tuned for more update on the Nexon EV as we report live from the launch, right here on Express Drives.

Read More