Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition – All you need to know

The new Tata Nexon EV range gets the Jet edition treatment and here’s all you need to know about how the Nexon EV Jet edition stands out from the regular EV models.

Tata Motors recently launched the Jet edition of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs in India, giving them a touch of luxury with updated features, new colours, and interior trims. This got fans excited, but what some missed was the fact the Nexon EV also received the same treatment.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the new Tata Nexon EV Jet edition.

Price and variants

The Tata Nexon EV Jet edition is available in both Prime and Max versions of the SUV, and prices start at Rs 17.50 lakh ex-showroom. The Jet edition is available in the XZ+ Lux trim of the Nexon EV Prime, while the Max version gets two trims, priced at Rs 19.54 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

Design and colour options

The overall design and dimension of the Nexon EV Jet edition is similar to the regular version, there are no differences. However, the dual-tone combination of bronze finish for the body and a platinum silver roof is what makes the Nexon Jet edition stand out compared to the regular Nexon EV.

Other visual changes include jet black wheels, front grille finished in piano black, amongst others, giving the Nexon EV Jet edition a distinctive visual appeal compared to the regular Nexon EV.

Features

Inside, the new Nexon EV Jet edition gets a piano black finish on the trims with steel bronze finish mid-pad and dual-tone oyster white and granite black interiors with bronze deco stitch. The vehicles also get the ‘Jet’ logo on the front headrests to give them a unique touch.

Apart from the above, the Nexon EV Jet edition gets the usual, electric sunroof, multi brake regen modes, a jewelled control knob for the gear selector, cruise control, ventilated front seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless phone charging, and more.

Engine specifications and range

Powering the Nexon EV Jet edition is a choice of two electric engines, similar to the regular Nexon EV. The first one is a 30.2 kWh battery pack that develops 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, while the larger 40.5 kWh battery pack produces 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

The Nexon EV Prime with the 30.2 kWh battery pack can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds and offers a range of 312 km, while the Nexon EV Max with the 40.5 kWh battery pack helps reach 100 kmph from a standstill in 9 seconds and offers a range of 437 km.