Tata Nexon EV India launch likely by January end: Expected prices, variants, features explained!

Tata Motors is soon going to launch India's first all-electric sub-four-meter SUV. Yes, the Nexon EV, which was recently showcased by the Pune based carmaker, is likely to make its debut in India by this month-end itself. Dealer sources have stated that the launch of the Tata Nexon EV will take place between 20th to 30th of this month. We expect the prices of the Nexon EV to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. Official bookings for this e-SUV have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 21,000. In the beginning, the Nexon EV will be available only in select Indian cities.

Tata Motors is going to launch the Nexon EV in three variants. These are namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The feature line-up of this e-SUV consists of fully-automated climate control, sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cornering fog-lamps, wearable key among others. In terms of safety, the Tata Nexon EV will get dual-airbags along with ABS and EBD as standard across the range.

The Tata Nexon EV is going to come with a 30.2 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. The electric motor onboard this e-SUV is capable of churning out 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. In terms of charging, when connected to a fast charger, the batteries will take 60 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent. When connected to a standard charger, it will take 8 hours to charge to the full.

The Tata Nexon EV has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. It has a length of 3994 mm, a width of 1,811 mm along with a height of 1,607 mm. It has a ground clearance of 205 mm. When launched, the Tata Nexon EV will not face any direct competition. However, Mahindra will launch its all-electric SUV i.e. the XUV300 EV in India by 2021.