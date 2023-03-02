Tata Nexon EV enters India Book of Records for the fastest K2K drive 

The Nexon EV completed the Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive of 4003km in 95 hours and 46 minutes.

The Tata Nexon EV has successfully entered the India Book of Records by covering the ‘Fastest’ Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive by an EV. Tata announced its plans to attempt the record a few days ago and the Nexon EV is the first EV to attempt such a record in India.

The Nexon EV completed the drive of 4003km in 95 hours and 46 minutes (under 4 days), proving its ability to undertake multi-city trips. Furthermore, this non-stop drive was also possible because of the public charging network present on the Indian Highways.

Having spent a total of 28 hours resulting in 21 stops for fast charging throughout the trip, the Nexon EV not only saved up on time in the completion of the total trip but also saved up a considerable amount on the cost when compared to an ICE vehicle.

Also Read Tata Motors clocks wholesales of 42,862 units in February

During the drive, the Nexon EV delivered an average real-world range of 300+km. Also, in addition to the ‘Fastest’ K2K drive by an EV record, the Nexon EV has created 23 additional records.

Commenting on this achievement, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “This achievement is a testament to the enormous competency of the product and the availability of healthy charging infrastructure across the country – further bolstered by Tata Power’s presence across the country. There was a fast charging station at regular intervals, between 75kms -100kms, which itself is a great feat for India’s EV ecosystem.

This drive has been special for us, as my colleagues and I ventured onto something like this for the very first time – driving 4003km through the length of the country, in the shortest recorded duration by an EV yet. The aim here was to showcase that our customers can confidently plan long journeys with the Nexon EVs enhanced range in addition to the ever-growing charging infrastructure.”