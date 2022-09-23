Tata Nexon EV enters India Book of Records for scaling world’s highest motorable pass

The Tata Nexon EV Max becomes the first electric vehicle to scale Umling La, the world’s highest motorable pass and lands itself in the India Book of Records.

The Tata Nexon EV has made its way into the India Book of Records for scaling the world’s highest motorable pass, Umling La, in Ladak. The pass is 19,024 feet (5,798 metres) above sea level and carries the credit of being the first ever EV to scale the pass. Tata Motors achieved this with the Nexon EV Max.

Commenting on this achievement, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said “We are thrilled to witness the Nexon EV MAX achieving this remarkable milestone which further demonstrates its capabilities. All Nexon EV MAX users have the freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel with superior ride & handling.”

He added, “Not only it offers more range and power, but also supports faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency and further providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience. Besides, it has an inherent advantage of high altitude, thinner air, and lower pressure having no impact on its performance. This has been well established with this milestone and such achievements will further encourage the Indian customer to #EvolveToElectric.”

The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers a range of 437 km. The electric motor develops 140 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque, helping the SUV accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9 seconds. Also, the Nexon EV is the current leader in the EV segment which saw Tata Motors sell 40,000 EVs since 2020, out of which 30,000 units are the Nexon EV.