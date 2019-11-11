India’s most affordable electric SUV Tata Nexon EV to be unveiled on 16th December

Tata Motors is going to unveil its awaited Nexon EV in India on 16th December. The Nexon EV will be the first vehicle by the carmaker that will come with the company's Ziptron powertrain. The new Nexon EV will get IP67 rated dust and waterproof battery pack and we are expecting a real-world range of close to 300km. The company is currently working on its charging infrastructure and it intends to ramp up the number of chargers in major metro cities very soon. Once launched, the Tata Nexon EV will go up against the likes of the Mahindra XUV300 electric that is currently undergoing development. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also testing its Nexon facelift that has been spied recently up close. The front end of the SUV is sharper than before and gets sleek projector headlamps.

The rear end of the vehicle looks largely unchanged. The interiors were snapped a few days back and the images revealed that the Nexon facelift will get a new steering wheel and might receive updated leather upholstery as well. The new Nexon facelift will continue to get power from the same 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engines and these will most likely be BS-VI compliant. Prices for the facelift model are expected to be higher than the existing model in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, all thanks to the BS-VI transition.

With the new model, the Nexon will continue to challenge Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue and in the segment. Coming back to the Nexon electric, after its unveiling next month, it might be launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and the carmaker might bring the Nexon facelift as well alongside at the biennial event. More details on the Tata Nexon EV to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the details.

Next month would be interesting in terms of electric SUVs as Morris Garages is also going to launch its ZS electric SUV in the country. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!