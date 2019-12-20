Tata Nexon vs Nexon EV: Design, features, interior changes explained

The Tata Nexon EV has finally made its global premiere and Tata has revealed some details about the upcoming EV in addition to the styling of the exterior and the interior of the vehicle. The Nexon EV builds on the same underpinnings of the ICE-powered Nexon but features many new styling updates. The Tata Nexon itself is due for a facelift which is expected to arrive in 2020. new styling changes on the Nexon EV are expected to be similar to what will be offered with the standard model. Here are the changes which Tata Motors has made to the Nexon EV from the regular model.

Exterior Design

While the basic shape and dimensions of the Nexon EV remain similar to the regular Nexon, there are quite a few elements which are new on the Nexon EV. Starting with the headlamps, the Nexon EV features brand new projector units which have a sharper design and also feature new LED DRLs. The front fog lamp assembly is also brand new with a newly designed front bumper which looks more aggressive. Both fog lamp housings feature blue accents on the outer sides as well. The front grille on the Nexon EV has also been reworked for a sharper styling, but the grille itself features a flush panel as the electric motors do not require as much cooling when compared to an ICE.

The silhouette of the Nexon remains pretty much identical, however, the Nexon EV due to the batteries that power the vehicle being placed under the floor bring down the vehicle’s ground clearance marginally by 4mm, thus now standing at a ground clearance of 205mm. The wheels on the Nexon EV although feature the same 16-inch size, the rims are newly designed. At the back of the Nexon EV, the tail section’s overall design although remiss the same, the rear bumper has been tweaked, additionally, the tail lamps have also been reworked but sport the same shape as before. Also, the C-Pillar on the Nexon EV has been blacked out to differentiate it from the regular model.

Colour Options

The Nexon EV will be offered with only three colours which include Moonlit Silver, Glacier White and the colour of Teal Blue which is the Nexon EV’s signature colour option. On the other hand, the regular Nexon comes with 6 colour options which include Silver, Grey White, Blue, Red and Orange.

Interior Design

The driver cockpit of the Nexon EV has been redesigned as it borrows the steering wheel and the driver’s digital instrument cluster with the analogue speedometer dial from the Altroz. The TFT driver’s display shows information like driving range, battery charge level, vehicle alerts and more. Like the standard model, the Nexon EV comes with a 7-inch touchscreen which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The dashboard layout of the Nexon EV remains unchanged, however, the gear lever which has been replaced with a storage compartment, the driving modes dial from the regular Nexon will manage duties for the gear selector in the Nexon EV. It even features a ‘Sport’ mode. The interior also features a flatter flush floor, while looking above will reveal that the Nexon EV also comes with an electric sunroof.

Technology Upgrades

The Tata Nexon EV is a connected car, meaning that through a smartphone app, you will be able to control and monitor vehicle health, track the vehicle’s location, vehicle dynamics and driving telematics, battery health, charge levels, safety alerts, locate charging stations and also give commands to the vehicle remotely.

EV Technology

The Nexon EV will use a 3 Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor which is good for 129hp and 245Nm torque. The motor will draw its power from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. Tata Motors is claiming that the production model of the Nexon EV will be able to deliver a driving range of over 300kms on a single charge.

The Nexon EV uses Tata’s Ziptron electric vehicle powertrain technology. The lithium-ion battery is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance. The battery can be charged using CCS 2 fast charging which can charge the battery of the Nexon from 0-80% in 60 minutes, however, it can also be charged with a 15-amp 3-pin socket and within 8 hours, it can charge it from 20%-100% in 8 hours.

The Tata Nexon EV is expected to be launched in 2020 and would carry a price tag of around Rs 15-17 lakh and it will be available for private buyers.