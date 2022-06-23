Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai: Detailed investigation underway [Video]

Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai, Maharashtra. While the cause of this particular incident isn’t known yet. We reached out to Tata Motors seeking official comments on the same and here’s what the company has to say.

In the last couple of months, several electric scooters caught fire in India raising eyebrows over the safety standard of EVs. However, now an electric car has been engulfed in flames. A Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As of now, the cause of this particular incident isn’t known. But, we reached out to Tata Motors seeking official comments on the same.

Here’s what the company has to say:

“A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of this isolated incident. We will share a detailed response thereafter. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is the first such incidence after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 1 million km across the country in nearly 4 years,” said Tata Motors in an official statement to Express Drives.

To give you a brief, a customer unit of the Tata Nexon EV burst into flames in Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel), Mumbai. The exact cause of this incident is unknown yet. However, it is likely to be caused due short-circuiting as per preliminary reports. This story will be updated as and when we get to know more details about the incident.

Now, talking about the Nexon EV, it is currently the best-selling electric car in India. This electric car gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack coupled with an electric motor. The powertrain develops 129 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, paired with an automatic transmission. The ARAI-certified driving range of the Nexon EV is 312 km per charge.

Moreover, it can be charged from 0 to up to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes using a DC fast charger while a regular charger can juice it up from 20 to 100 per cent in eight hours. Tata Motors recently also launched the Nexon EV Max in India that gets a larger battery pack, develops more power & torque, and is claimed to deliver a range of 437 km on a single charge.

