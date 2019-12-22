Tata Nexon EV bookings open: How to book India’s first electric sub-compact SUV!

The Tata Nexon EV made its world premiere in India last week. The homegrown automaker is going to launch this e-SUV in India sometime next year. Ahead of this, bookings of the Nexon EV has been officially commenced. The token amount set for the same is Rs 21,000. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. And will be offered in three paint schemes of teal blue, white and silver. When launched, prices of the Nexon EV are expected to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV comes with a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion polymer, liquid-cooled battery pack with IP67 certification. It sends its power to the 3 phase permanent magnet synchronous motor which produces 123 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes when connected to a fast charger of (>=50 kW) capacity. On the other hand, a standard charger (>7.0kW) will charge it to the full in 8 hours time. Tata Motors says that the Nexon EV will promise a range of more than 300 km in a single charge.

In terms of features, the Tata Nexon EV gets automated climate control, an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, key-less entry with a push-button start-stop, electric tail-gate to name a few. As far as safety equipment is concerned, the Nexon EV gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD along with cornering stability as well as all the standard safety features mandated under the new regulations.

The Nexon EV is based on the Nexon facelift. In terms of dimensions, it measures 3994 mm in length, 1811 mm in width and 1607 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2498 mm and a ground clearance of 205 mm.

Though upon its launch, the Tata Nexon EV will exist as a standalone product, it will soon be joined by the electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV300 sometime next year.