Tata Nexon EV and three other all-electric models confirmed for India

Tata Motors Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, who has been recently appointed as the director on the company's board, addressing shareholders at the 74th AGM, said that the company has made big investments in electric vehicle business in India and plans to introduce EVs of four existing models in the near future. Out of these four models, the electric version of the Tigor notchback is already available commercially. In addition to the same, Tata Motors is currently working on an EV version of the Nexon sub-compact SUV. Chandrasekaran said that it is expected that the same is going to launch in India during the month of January next year. The Nexon EV is going to be followed by an all-electric version of the Altroz hatchback. Consequently, the company will launch one more EV in India.

Chandrasekaran further added that in addition to creating electric models for India, there is a need to also bring in the supporting infrastructure. He said that both Tata Motors and Tata Power are working towards creating the required EV infrastructure in India and plans to put it in place in 25 cities. He added that first there is a need to create a demand for electric vehicles.

Though Tata Motors has confirmed its future electric vehicle line-up for India, it is yet to divulge any information related to their respective powertrains. The Tata Tigor EV, which is currently available for fleet operator only, comes with a 16.2 kWh battery pack. The same is capable of offering a driving range of 140 km on a single charge according to ARAI certification. Tata Motors is working on an updated version of the Tigor EV. The same is expected to offer higher battery capacity along with an increased range. At the moment, the Tigor EV's prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh. The Tata Nexon EV and the Altroz EV are likely to fall in-between the price bracket of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.