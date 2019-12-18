Tata Nexon EV unveil tomorrow: First electric Tata SUV you can buy

The Tata Nexon EV, India’s first all-electric sub-compact SUV will be launched tomorrow. The Nexon EV’s world premiere will take place on December 19, 2019 ahead of its early 2020 Indian market launch. The Nexon EV will also debut some new technologies from the brand and also give us a glimpse of what we can also see updates that may make it to the standard car which is also expected to arrive next year. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming Tata Nexon EV.

Powertrain

The Tata Nexon EV will use Tata’s latest Ziptron electric vehicle technology. Like most modern electric vehicles, the Nexon EV too will use a skateboard architecture which means that the 28.8kWh battery pack will be placed under the cabin floor. The positioning of the heavy batteries under the floor helps keep the centre of gravity of the vehicle low and within the wheelbase, thus helping with stability and handling. The 95kW/254Nm electric motor will be mounted at the front axle and the Nexon EV will be capable of 129hp.

Range and Charging time

Tata has stated earlier that they expect the Nexon EV to be able to deliver a driving range of 300kms on a single full charge of the batteries. The vehicle will also support fast charging as well as a standard 3-pin socket to charge the vehicle.

Underpinnings

The Tata Nexon EV will be based on the same underpinnings as the current Nexon, albeit with heavy modifications in order to accommodate the Ziptron EV technology. The exterior of the vehicle will also be slightly different as things like the front grille are expected to be replaced with a flush panel as the grille would not be required and the flush panel would mean an improvement in drag co-efficiency. Additionally, other design elements are also expected to be tweaked. The design changes found on the Nexon EV might also hint at the upcoming facelift version of the Nexon.

Interior changes

In order to be able to display information form the EV powertrain, the instrument cluster of the Nexon EV will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer, similar to what will be offered with the upcoming Altroz hatchback. Additionally, since the vehicle is a single gear vehicle, the Nexon will not feature a gear-lever, but instead the centre console will have a storage compartment in its place. However, the circular dial for the driving modes will continue to be there on the centre console, also though it will be used as the gear lever for Park, Reverse, Neutral, Drive, Sport, like it is in Jaguar and Land Rover models

Price and Warranty

The Tata Nexon EV is expected to be priced around Rs 15-17 lakh. Additionally, in order to provide after sales assurance to the consumers, Tata Motors has announced that the Nexon EV will come with an 8 year warranty on the vehicle as well as the battery pack.